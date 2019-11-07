News

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla go for MOUNTAINEERING; set major TRAVEL GOALS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 01:39 PM

MUMBAI: Television actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The two, who tied the knot last year, never fail to set relationship goals for their fans.

Recently, Rubina who played the role of Soumya Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki bid adieu post leap. And after quitting the show, the actress took some time out to spend some quality moments with hubby Abhinav. Both Rubina and Abhinav are travel enthusiasts and recently went on a small trip to Ladakh. Rubina shared some exotic pictures of their winter trip on Instagram and it sure gave us major travel goals. The lovebirds were clad in jackets and warm gears and they looked absolutely ready for winter. While Rubina opted for a pink sweatshirt, Abhinav was covered in yellow. Both were all smiles as they posed for a cute selfie and their chemistry sure own our hearts.

Rubina for the very first time experienced the pleasure of mountaineering. The tough lady managed to summit camp 1 of Stok Kangri. Rubnav's mountain climbing surely gave us major mountaineering goals.

Check out their pictures here:

Tags > Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Soumya Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, TellyChakkar,

