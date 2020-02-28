Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla set couple goals; check out how the actress got them etched forever

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular television actresses. She rose to fame with her role of Radhika Shastri in Zee TV's Chotti Bahu. Some of her other TV projects include Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among others.

On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with television actor Abhinav Shukla on 21 June 2018. The two are one of the most adorable celebrity couples and set major relationship goals.

Rubina often shares adorable pictures with her hubby and her fans love the same. She has yet again shared a picture but this one is unique and special. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the picture of the back cover of her mobile phone. Well, it has Rubina and her hubby’s photo printed. The actress adorably captioned her post as, “Got us etched #forever.”

Check out her post right here:

She later shared a video which shows us how the entire process of printing their photo on the back of mobile cover took place. Check the video here:

What do you think about Rubina’s gesture for her hubby? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.