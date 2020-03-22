Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan are in RACE for...

MUMBAI: Hairstyles can make or break your daily look.



And with regards to hairstyles, they are synonymous with comfort and simplicity, the classic ponytail has always remained a go-to,cespecially on bad hair days. But with the advent of more styles, the one thing which has brought a revolution are the braids! Be it gym or a dinner date or the most happening party in town, braids are no more just an option for keeping your hair tight and tucked for the perfect gym look or settling that frizziness from your tresses.



The braid has now gained the status of being a style statement that is now experimented with in ways more than one. From tousled to slicked back to a ladder braid, the possibilities of wearing a one are many!



Our television actresses are very talented and make very interesting style statements wherever they go. We host a poll to fin out who out of Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani, Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan and Rubina

Dilaik nails the braided look.



While Rubina and Hina received 33 and 30 percent votes respectively, Jennifer gave a close competition to them with a 15 percent. Drashti received a 12 percent of total votes and Sanaya holding 10 percent of

votes.

Who do you think has a better hairstyle sense out of the actresses? Do you agree with the results?