Rubina Dilaik and sister Jyotika give a glimpse of their quarantine

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik was spending her time in Shimla when she tested positive for Coronavirus.

The actress is on her way to recovery. She shared a picture on Instagram with her sister Jyotika Dilaik who also tested positive, giving us a little glimpse of how she is quarantining and healing with her sister in Shimla. In the picture, they can be seen lying on a bed facing the picturesque view from their place. The bed can be seen covered by what seems like a curtain.

The siblings are flashing their vivacious smiles for the camera. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is sporting a black printed tee and pink pyjamas whereas her sister Jyotika is seen wearing an olive green t-shirt and black joggers. Sharing the picture on her Insta feed, Rubina captioned it as, “Sisters who quarantine together, heal together @jyotikadilaik …..”

Have a look.

Recently, she shared an IGTV where she informed fans that she has recovered almost 70 per cent and that she will be under home quarantine for 17 days. The Bigg Boss 14 winner also asked everyone in close contact with her to get tested.

While Rubina is in Shimla, all her work commitments are on halt. Her husband Abhinav Shukla is in Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Credits: SpotboyE