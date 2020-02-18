News

Rubina Dilaik and Srishty Rode's FRIENDSHIP is too cute to handle!

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of most the popular faces of the telly world and has come a long way in her career. The actress has had a number of hit shows to her credit in her long career span. 

Rubina is very popular on her social media account Instagram and enjoys a great fan following. The actress has a whopping 2 million followers because of her amazing social media presence, which is no less than a treat for her fans. 

Rubina has a set of friends whom she holds very close to her heart and looks like one of them is actress Srishty Rode.

While the actress is on a sabbatical and enjoying her time traveling to the various destinations of North India, we saw Srishty joining her and they had a gala time together!

