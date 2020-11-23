Rubina Dilaik asks husband Abhinav Shukla to 'SHUT UP' as the duo disagree with each other during the nominations

The nominations task has created a havoc in the Bigg Boss 14 house. The contestants are having a lot of discussions amongst each other.

Well, the true colours of each contestant will be seen during the task as they will take their competitor's name whom they want to show the exit door.

A major discussion will happen between Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla.

Abhinav is not ready to bow before Rahul and wants to nominate him. While Rahul says that if Abhinav nominates him, he will be left with no choice to take Eijaz Khan's name.

At last, Rahul backstabbed Eijaz and the duo ended up fighting.

Before the nomination happened, Rubina Dilaik had a discussion with her husband Abhinav.

Rubina will tell Abhinav not to risk everything by taking Rahul's name, however, he is not ready to listen. Rubina gets frustrated on Abhinav tells him to shut up.

Well, the husband-wife jodi has indulged into a heated argument. It will be interesting to see what happens next.

