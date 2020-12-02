Rubina Dilaik calls Kavita Kaushik selfless and worthless; both engage in a war of words

MUMBAI: The game in the Bigg Boss 14 house is getting tougher for the contestants as the days are passing by. The contestants are upping their game in every possible day and picking up fights against each other in order to survive in the house.

Eijaz Khan is one of the first contestants who made it to the finale by winning the recent immunity task.

In tonight's episode, the viewers will see how Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik will indulge in a massive fight.

Both the divas will be seen yelling and saying demeaning things to each other.

Take a look:

The cause of the fight is not clearly known but the pressure on each one of them to survive on the show is quite evident.

Rubina calls Kavita worthless and selfless lady as the latter walks away.

Both Kavita and Rubina do personal attacks on each other making the atmosphere in the house quite tensed for the rest of the contestants.

