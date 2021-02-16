Rubina Dilaik claims husband Abhinav Shukla is her soulmate, READ

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's relationship has seen many ups and downs. The couple were having differences and were on the verge of divorce when they entered the house, but things have improved for the couple.

Recently, when a few Radio Jockeys entered the house and questioned Rubina about her relationship with Abhinav, the actress went on to admit that things have got better between them.

She said, "Soulmates are not two people who shower love on each other but are people who make each other better individuals. We are strong individuals who at every point enhance each other. Abhinav is like the winds beneath my wings. Kabhi Tu aage toh main tere peeche hawa bankar, toh kabhi main aage toh tu mere peeche hawa bankar. Relationships are very important.".

When the RJ asked Rubina if Bigg Boss 14 house gave her relationship a second chance? she said, "Yes, it is 100 percent right. After coming to the Bigg Boss house, my perspective towards this relationship has changed and I have gained confidence. And if we would have not come together, it would have not happened.".

Rubina had revealed about facing issues in her marriage during one of the tasks. Abhinav Shukla recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house in a shocking mid-week eviction.

