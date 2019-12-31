News

Rubina Dilaik EXPRESSES GRATITUDE to her 'INDUSTRY FRIEND' who enriched her 2019...

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Dec 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is much loved for her character and performance in Colors’ Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. As Soumya, she enchants the audience onscreen.

Along with that, what people really love about the Rubina is the fact that she flaunts very beautiful drapes on television. Her blouse designs and different colourful sarees make her look like a treat to the eyes and there are people watching the show to gain some inspiration for ethnic wear too! In her personal life, Rubina is a very chirpy and bubbly person who believes in living life king size.

She not only flaunts fashionable outfits defining her sartorial game but also inspires people to explore more and enjoy the scenic beauty nature and mother earth has to offer!

As just like us, Rubina too is planning to bid adieu to the year, she took to social media to express gratitude to the person who enriched her life. Any guesses as to who is this person?

Well, it is none other than Srishty Rode!

Check out her post below…

Way to go Rubina and Srishty!
