Rubina Dilaik on her rapport Rahul Vaidya: When two people don't get along with each other, they just don't

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was constantly keeping you updated about all the latest happenings of Bigg Boss 14 grand finale. The popular controversial reality show ended on a grand note with Rubina Dilaik declared as the winner.

Rahul Vaidya became the first runner-up of the show. Both were quite tough contenders of the show who managed to compete with each other amazingly.

While Rubina's historic win was celebrated by her better-half Abhinav Shukla, friends, family and fans, Rahul too won several accolades for his terrific journey on the show.

The viewers have seen how there was constant friction between Rahul and Rubina since the show's start. The duo never got along on the show and has engaged in nasty fights throughout the season.

Rubina and Rahul were not just stern enemies but also quite powerful performers who managed to make it to the top 2.

Well, the show has ended now and so has bitter memories.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Rubina got candid about her rapport with Rahul and how the journey has been with him on the show.

Rubina said, " "There is a time that two people don't like each other and that's the way it is. There is nothing beyond that. Rahul and I had different opinions. We didn't like each other and that was it. We didn't like it. You don't get the vibe and that's how it happened for the two of us."

The actress had said that Rahul was also wondering that what went wrong between them. They were discussing this during the live voting which was going on.

Well, Rahul and Rubina definitely had different ways to deal with each other and clearly, things didn't work out in their favour which always left them fighting with each other.

We wonder how these two will get along now as the show has ended.

