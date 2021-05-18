Rubina Dilaik misses Abhinav Shukla who is in SA shooting 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

MUMBAI: Actress Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a series of throwback pictures with her husband, actor Abhinav Shukla, who is currently shooting for "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11" in Cape Town, South Africa. Rubina shared in her post that she was missing Abhinav.

"One month of not being in your arms....... ohh! I miss you @ashukla09....#rubinadilaik #abhinavshukla #major #missing #love" she wrote.

Her fans were quick to respond to her post.

While one wrote: "Favourite couple forever" with a heart emoji, another one posted: "The caption hits hard. Praying for your speedy recovery"

Meanwhile, Rubina had tested positive for Covid a few weeks back and had quarantined herself at Shimla. She had posted a video recently informing her fans that she was recovering well.

