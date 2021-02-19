Rubina Dilaik OPENS up on BABY PLANNING on Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The show is nearing its finale with contestants Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni, and Rahul Vaidya.

Many viewers and ex-contestants have been sharing their opinions on the winner of the show. While a lot of people believe Rubina will win the show, Rahul and Aly also have a massive number of supporters. Nikki and Rakhi fans also deserve a special mention.

One of the most talked about contestants on the show has been Rubina Dilaik.

A lot has been said about Rubina and husband Abhinav Shukla’s personal lives. Well, in an unseen undekha clip, Rubina opened up on having a baby. When asked about her family planning by co-contestant Aly Goni, Rubina signalled him indicating after five years. Shocked with her response Aly asked the reason for delaying it for so long to which Rubina said, “I want to see the entire world. I want to travel. That’s one of the most important dreams that I have."

The actor told her that she can see the world with kids as well to which she added, “After having babies, it gets difficult to travel as we have to prioritise their schooling."

