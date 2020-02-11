Rubina Dilaik REVEALS what she did not enjoy as a teenager

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik, who is known for her performance in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, has highlighted the importance of reconnecting with our roots in her latest Instagram post.

The pretty lady, who has been wooing us with her acting chops and style statements, took to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself.

As she posed amidst snow-clad mountains, the rays of sun kissed her. In the picture, she can be seen sporting black outfit. She accessorized her look by opting for a trendy bag and cool shades. She looked stylish in the picture.

In her caption, she mentioned that as a teenager, she didn’t really enjoy going back to the village. However, now she realizes the importance of reconnecting with her roots.

“As a teenager, I didn’t really enjoy going back to the village, but as I grow old I am realising how important it is to reconnect to my roots ..........” read her caption.

Check out her post here:

Do you agree with Rubina? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the professional front, Rubina came into limelight by playing the role of Radhika Shastri in Zee TV's Chotti Bahu. Later, she went on to work in many more shows and became popular by showcasing her acting chops. Some of her other TV projects include Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among others.

On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with television actor Abhinav Shukla on 21 June 2018.