Rubina Dilaik’s industry friends EXCITED to watch her next project - Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor; wish her GOODLUCK!

MUMBAI: Television as a medium offers enormous scope to actors who want to achieve name and fame. Be it a small role or a big one, every actor somewhere down the line finds solace in the industry as there is enough work for everyone.



Every year there is a humungous number of aspiring actors trying to make it to the industry. Now with changing times, the digital medium has come to play where it changes the dynamics of the way the industry functions. Television somewhere down the line had limited scope for actors to explore their creative streak for it catered to a ‘family audience’ or rather let’s just say to the masses and classes across target groups. And the digital medium offered a lot of television and Bollywood actors to experiment with their creativity.



Now, actress Rubina Dilaik, best known for her role in the TV show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, will now be seen in a short film titled Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor. The movie, which deals with

the issue of female foeticide, is directed by Rubina''s husband and actor Abhinav Shukla.



Rubina took to social media to share a picture of the poster and captioned it as: Spreading my Wings..... with wind @ashukla09 beneath my wings



