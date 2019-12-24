Rubina Dilaik shares an inspirational video on how she is trying to overcome her fears

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the popular faces of the telly world and has come a long way in her career. The actress has a number of hit shows to her credit in her long career span.

The actress is very much popular on her social media account Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress has a whopping 2 million followers, all thanks to Rubina's stunning posts which are no less than a treat for her fans.

In the latest video and pictures shared by Rubina, the actress has a very great and inspirational message for everyone who has been experiencing some sort of fears. Rubina is seen in a cave-like place along with her husband as she explores different places and tries to overcome her fears.

Take a look at the video and pictures.

The actress further revealed in the caption that she overcame such fears through yoga and meditation and by facing them instead of running away.

We are sure Rubina has given lots of inspiration to many by sharing her situation and creating awareness of it.

On the work front, Rubina is currently seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. The actress made her small screen debut with the show Choti Bahu from which she shot to fame. On the personal front, Rubina is married to her longtime beau Abhinav Shukla. The duo took wedding vows last year in a lavish destination wedding.

What do you think about Rubina's video? Tell us in the comments.