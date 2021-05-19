Rubina Dilaik talks about the 5 things that helped her to recover faster

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik, who won Bigg Boss 14, is one of the most popular actresses.

The actress, who is also known for the TV series Shakti - Astitva Ehsaas Ki, has finally recovered from COVID-19. The actress, who was under quarantine for the past 19 days, has revealed the things that fastened her recovery process with her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared a video giving a sneak peek of five things that aided in her speedy recovery. The actress posted the video and wrote, “I quarantined for more than 19days. But, these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery.” Further, Rubina also suggested the two most important things that one needs to do during their Covid recovery period. “Most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy,” said the actress.

Rubina Dilaik tested positive for Covid-19 on 1st May. The actress, who was on a brief break from social media during her quarantine period, is back after recovering from the virus. She can be seen interacting with fans by posting some interesting pictures and videos, giving a glimpse of her recovery period.

