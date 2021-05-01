Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva, who has been part of several projects, is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She was recently seen in Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the winner of the reality show.

Her first music video is out along with her husband Abhinav Shukla and the song have done extremely well as per the viewership is concerned.

The Shakti actress as a massive fan following where her fans showed a lot of love and support for her.

The second COVID wave is taking a toll on many people in the country and the number of cases is increasing and many sectors are getting affected.

One of the sectors that are badly affected is the entertainment business where many actors from Bollywood and television are been affected.

( ALSO READ : Rubina Dilaik to her hacker: Use your energy on the crisis the nation is going through )

From Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal to television stars like Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly and Hina Khan, Paras, Arijit Taneja, and many others have also been tested positive.

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina has also been tested COVID positive and as quarantined herself.

The actress post-Bigg Boss has been very busy and she is been working around the clock, and is seen once again as Soumya in the serial Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The actress took to Instagram and confirmed the news and said that she has been tested COVID positive and that after one month she will eligible to donate plasma.

She also informed that she has been quarantined for 17 days and requested everyone who came in contact with her in the past 5 – 7 days to get themselves tested.

Well, the second wave is considered to be the worst one and our country is the most affected.

Tellychakkar request its readers to please follow every rule and precaution and only venture out when it's necessary.

We wish Rubina a speedy recovery.

Stay Safe!

For more news and updates from the world of television, movies, and OTT, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Telly actress Rubina Dilaik SLAMS her Instagram account's hacker stating: "Use Your Energy On The Crisis The Nation Is Going Through", READ)