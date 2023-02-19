Ruchi Singh doesn't believe in rejecting a project for bold scenes

Actress Ruchi Singh, who has been part of mythological dramas like 'Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein 2' and 'Vighnaharta Ganesh', said that she is now interested in grabbing different kinds of roles and is not hesitant to do a bold scene if the character demands.
MUMBAI :Actress Ruchi Singh, who has been part of mythological dramas like 'Santoshi Maa Sunayein Vrat Kathayein 2' and 'Vighnaharta Ganesh', said that she is now interested in grabbing different kinds of roles and is not hesitant to do a bold scene if the character demands.

Ruchi said: "I do feel that acting is a profession where you have to be ready to essay any kind of role, be it a negative one, positive one or a romantic one. Being in this profession, I can't create boundaries or inhibitions for myself because, nowadays, there are a lot of good projects which demand bold scenes. So, I don't believe in rejecting a project only because it has a close-proximity scene."

She further added: "If I feel the scene justifies the screenplay and story and if it enhances the scene, I would love to perform it. For me, performing every scene is a part of my job, whether it's a drunken scene or bold scenes, and I don't find anything negative in this."

At last, she shares that she is open to taking up any role or scene if it is the demand of the script and "shot aesthetically".

"Nowadays, the choice of the viewers is also changing and everyone is open to the idea of adult scenes in any project. I am open to stretching the boundaries but the scene should be justified and shot aesthetically," she concluded.

