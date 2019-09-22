News

Rudhraksh Jaiswal thrilled to get birthday wishes from the superhero of his life, Chris Hemsworth

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Sep 2019 07:30 PM

MUMBAI: One of India’s most prominent child prodigy, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, is living every child’s dream right now. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who had kickstarted his career bagging the role of Sahadeva in the magnum opus, Mahabharta, has added the Netflix film Dhaka, to his long list of achievements. Slated to release in 2020, this film has Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Hays Wellford, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Rudhraksh Jaiswal in lead roles.  Directed by the MCU director, Sam Hargrave, Rudhraksh is extremely thrilled to work on this project with such talented actors from the industry.

Today on his birthday, Rudhraksh’s day was made even more special when global sensation and heartthrob, Chris Hemsworth sent adorable birthday wishes to him across the globe. Addressing him as “Rudy”, the Avengers star wished him on his special day coupling it with great luck for his future ahead. Rudhraksh, who is currently on seventh heaven, says that Chris Hemsworth’s wishes are like the cherry on the cake (literally) and he will treasure them throughout his life. He said that in spite of being such a huge star, Chris Hemsworth is an extremely humble and magnanimous person. He feels thoroughly privileged to work with such supremely talented people at such a young age in his career. Chris Hemsworth has promised to catch up soon with Rudy and all of us hope that this plan materializes very soon, with all of us hoping to witness this anticipated and lovely meeting!

Rudhraksh, being the hardworking boy he is, is working to be a part of some exciting and varied projects. 

Video Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/B2kzVERDl1f/  

Tags > Rudhraksh Jaiswal, birthday wishes, Chris Hemsworth, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!

Munisha Khatwani's throws her birthday bash!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar

past seven days