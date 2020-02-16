Rudra and Maya romancing with colours in Beyhadh 2 reminds us of Shivaay and Anika from Ishqbaaaz

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Beyhadh 2 has been going through a lot of interesting turn of events. With Maya being married to Rudra, she has now made a smashing comeback in Mrituyunjay's life. While he is shocked to see Maya again but he is in the process of kicking her out as he did before.

Meanwhile, revenge is going on in Maya and MJ's mind, fans are loving to see Rudra and Maya's chemistry. The duo shared some beautifully romantic moments at their wedding party where Maya and Rudra looked simply stunning together.

And now, the latest pictures from Maya and Rudra's new romantic sequences are out where they both are romancing with colours. Their chemistry is right on point and their intensely sensual moments will leave you stunned.

Both are completely soaked in love and their chemistry is right on point to make this whole sequence a huge hit.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, if you go through Rudra and Maya's pictures, there's one thing which will remind you and that's Shivaay and Anika's colour romance sequence from Ishqbaaaz. Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna too gave such a sensuous romantic sequence in their show a few years ago and fans were all praises for them.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, both Rudra-Maya and Shivaay-Anika have given their own touch to make these scenes look extremely beautiful and romantic.

Which pair did you like the most? Tell us in the comments.