'Rudrakaal is my most physically & mentally challenging project’, says Versatile Actor Bhanu Uday Goswami

MUMBAI: After impressing the audience with his power-packed performances and with over 15 years of experience in the Hindi TV and Film Industry, versatile actor Bhanu Uday Goswami is all enthusiastic about returning on television with the upcoming finite series Rudrakaal on Star Plus.

Bhanu Uday Goswami is all set to essay the role of DCP Ranjan Chittoda, an honest IPS officer who is brought in to investigate the murder of his former mentor and then he stumbles upon a conspiracy and chaos entails. Focused and dedicated towards bringing the character alive, Bhanu has been working towards shaping and molding the character by researching and much more.

While prepping for the character, popular actor Bhanu Uday Goswami explains how he prepared for the role, “What drew me to the story is the length a person can go for what is right and risking his own existence in the process. The character of DCP Ranjan Chittoda required a lot of attention to detail. It required me to visit my local police station and understand the various characteristics of a police officer. They were kind enough to guide and help me understand the minuscule details like body language, police protocol and the most important aspect the mind-set of a cop. I bonded with my father who had undergone the IPS training during his younger days (before his IAS examination) to understand the nuances of an IPS officer. It is also special in a way as it is a tribute to my father and hence also decided on using my family name Goswami for the first time.”

He further adds, “I have always taken up challenging roles in my career and my role in Rudrakaal is the most physically & mentally challenging project of my career so far. I gained 10 kgs of weight for this role in a span of 15 days & underwent extreme preparation for the same. I believe I am blessed to have received this opportunity and hope to win over the audience once again as I embark on a new journey.”

Produced by Dashami Productions, the new Crime Investigative Thriller Drama Series ‘Rudrakaal’ also features Dipannita Sharma as Gayatri Chittoda (DCPs’ wife) & Rudraksh Jaiswal as Anshuman Chittoda (DCPs’ son) alongside Bhanu Uday Goswami in lead roles.