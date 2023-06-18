Ruhaan Saapru on his stark resemblance with Sushant Singh Rajput: All this love inspires and encourages me to work harder and be a complete man like him

MUMBAI: We all know how much his fans across the globe love and miss Sushant Singh Rajput, also lovingly addressed as SSR. Many are yet to come to terms with his sudden death. So everything that reminds them of the late actor is often appreciated. Model and actor Ruhaan Saapru recently came to the limelight for his striking resemblance with Sushant. And the reaction he has been getting, according to him, is heart-touching.



“A lot of my model friends and co-actors kept telling me that I resemble Sushant Singh Rajput but I could never spot the resemblance until the last shoot I did. Once the pictures were out I myself couldn’t believe that we looked so similar. I am still in awe,” he says.



Almost every person he meets has the same thing to say to him about his resemblance. “I still remember a few years back I was driving through Lokhandwala and a group of girls went crazy yelling ‘OMG, Sushant Singh’ There are many more incidents like this. My reaction towards them is always positive. Although I know that most of those reactions and head-turning is for Sushant, for me it’s an inspiration and encouragement to work harder and be a complete man like him! Unfortunately, I never met him, but was lucky enough to be allotted his makeup room during my shoot in Kalash - Ek Vishwas. The same room which he used during Pavitra Rishta,” he adds.



Praising Sushant’s acting prowess, he says, “He was a fantastic actor, full of energy, and had his positive aura about him. Out of all his films, my favorites are MS Dhoni and Chhichhore. Yes, over the years people keep mentioning in the comments that I look a lot like SSR and I have always taken it as a compliment! Yeah, I have. I got a lot of reactions from the cast and crew when I was shooting for Kalash Ek Vishwas. In fact, let me share an incident. It was my first day on the set. I went for costume trials and the entire cast & team were sitting outside. People there were amazed to see me because there were a lot of actors who had worked with Sushant earlier and they were so surprised to see me. One of Sushant’s very close friends who was playing the antagonist in our show once told me that I resembled him a lot and that I also speak a lot like him. He also told me how hard Sushant worked on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and how passionate he was about his work and goals. Although we don’t have him amongst us anymore, he will always keep inspiring us all and stay in our hearts forever.”