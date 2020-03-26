Ruhaanika Dhawan terribly misses her father; makes the pillow wear her dad's t-shirt and hugs it

MUMBAI: The entire world is currently suffering from the deadly Corona Virus pandemic and things are worsening in many parts of the world. Everyone is advised to take safety precautions to ensure no one is affected.

Amid all this, many have lost their loved ones and many are away from their family members as they live in a different city or country. It is very important for us to stay with our family at such crucial times.

However, popular TV actress Ruhaanika Dhawan AKA Ruhi Bhalla of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is in deep sorrow. The actress is terribly missing her father who is away from her.

A video posted on Ruhaanika's official Instagram handle shows how Ruhaanika can't stop crying as she misses her father. She made the pillow wear her father's t-shirt and hugged it tightly.

Take a look at Ruhaanika's video:

Well, we can totally understand Ruhaanika's pain and we wish she could reunite with her father soon.

Ruhaanika's fans also gave her lots of support by showing sympathy to the actress.