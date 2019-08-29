News

Ruhi and Karan to groove as Janmashtami fever takes over in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 08:42 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the sets of Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The show has become quite interesting with Raman’s plastic surgery and the curiosity building up around the new Raman’s identity.

Amidst the confusion and drama, the makers have planned for an entertaining breather for the audience wherein love birds Karan and Ruhi will be seen grooving during the Janmashtami celebrations.

A source close to the project revealed that during the celebrations, both Ruhi and Karan will shake a leg on a popular track from upcoming Ekta Kapoor movie Dream Girl.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?

Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Star Plus, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek Malik, Abhishek varma, Krishna Mukherjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, TellyChakkar, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spoiler, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Storyline, Wiritten, spoiler,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar

past seven days