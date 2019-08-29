Ruhi and Karan to groove as Janmashtami fever takes over in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the sets of Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.



The show has become quite interesting with Raman’s plastic surgery and the curiosity building up around the new Raman’s identity.



Amidst the confusion and drama, the makers have planned for an entertaining breather for the audience wherein love birds Karan and Ruhi will be seen grooving during the Janmashtami celebrations.



A source close to the project revealed that during the celebrations, both Ruhi and Karan will shake a leg on a popular track from upcoming Ekta Kapoor movie Dream Girl.



Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?



Hit the comments section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.