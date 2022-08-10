Ruhi Chaturvedi talks about preparing for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' with a boxing and fitness regime

MUMBAI : The level of danger will be a notch higher in the 13th edition of India’s favourite stunt-based show, COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. This season is set to see a face-off of fears among a fresh batch of celebrity contestants from different walks of life. From pulling off adrenaline-fueled challenges to making tough decisions, these brave-hearts have to push their limits while confronting their deepest fears. One of the contenders this year, Ruhi Chaturvedi, is prepping up to put her best foot forward in the show. Determined to leave no stone unturned, the actor has started learning boxing to improve her muscle memory, reflexes, and alertness.

Talking about the significant changes she made to her workout for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Ruhi Chaturvedi says, “Preparing for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' has been a transformative experience for me, both physically and mentally. From the moment I agreed to be a part of the show, I knew that I had to make significant changes to my workout, diet, and lifestyle to ensure that I was in the best possible shape. Learning boxing has been particularly beneficial, as it has not only improved my speed, alertness, endurance, coordination, and muscle memory but has also taught me to size up my opponents, a skill that will be invaluable in the challenges ahead. I am excited to put all of my preparation into practice and show what I'm made of on the show."

