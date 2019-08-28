Ruhi stands against Raman in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Raman learns that Karan is doubting him. He thus lashes out at him and tells him that he is not here to harm his family.



Raman gets angry and asks Karan to leave his house if he doesn't trust him.



Ruhi is shocked at this and tries to calm Raman by telling him that Karan was just trying to safeguard the family.



Raman is angry at Ruhi for supporting a man who doubts her father and speaks against him.



Ruhi thus takes a stand for Karan and says that she also doubted him and will leave the house as well.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.