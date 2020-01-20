Ruler of reality shows Prince Narula all set to take the #Acuvue1DayChallenge

MUMBAI : Youth icon Prince Narula has won every reality show he has participated in - from winning every Indian’s heart at Bigg Boss to charming everyone with his dancing skills. Prince has always believed in having a clear vision and successfully achieving what he has set his eyes on. The actor is now encouraging millennials to take a step towards improving their eye health by participating in #Acuvue1DayChallenge.

He is kick starting the challenge in Delhi. The challenge is happening in 6 cities across 75 stores with Prince commencing it in Delhi. ACUVUE OASYS® 1-DAY Brand Contact Lenses with HydraLuxe™ Technology have high precision optics for sharper, brighter, clearer, crisper vision#.

Prince, known for being a go-getter and an achiever, says, “A few things that have always been a priority for me are my health, fitness and eyes.

I always believe that achievement means better vision, setting one’s goals and working towards them. You create your own path to success, and having a clear vision is how you achieve it. A clear and sharp vision not only helps you in performing your best, but also gives you confidence. I have taken the #Acuvue1DayChallenge and urge everyone to do so”.

The challenge aims to encourage Indian youth to take a step towards better eye health through this initiative.

The challenge commenced on 19th January, 2020 in Delhi. Participants can take a free eye test, experience ACUVUE® Contact Lenses free for a day, and get assured goodies from the brand as gratification. By participating in the challenge, few lucky winners from each town also get an opportunity to feature in a music video by brand.

About ACUVUE®:

For over twenty years, ACUVUE® Brand has been dedicated to bringing the benefits of vision care to people around the globe.

Ever since ACUVUE® Brand transformed vision correction in 1988 with the world’s first soft disposable contact lenses, they have passionately pursued new technologies and the highest quality standards.

Today, millions of people enjoy new levels of vision, comfort, freedom and performance, with their patented, advanced comfort technologies such LACREON®, HYDRACLEAR®, HYDRACLEAR® PLUS, HYDRACLEAR® 1, HydraLuxe™, and HydraMaxTM. For people with astigmatism who haven’t been able to wear contact lenses comfortably, there’s their innovative Eyelid STABILIZED™Lens Design.

And, the brand’s quest to help people see better is still going strong, with new ideas, new science and new technologies coming soon.

About Johnson & Johnson:

Caring for the world, one person at a time, inspires and unites the people of Johnson & Johnson. We embrace innovation—bringing ideas, products and services to life to advance the health and well-being of people around the world.

Our over 125,000 employees in 60 countries are united in a common mission: to help people everywhere live longer, healthier, happier lives.

# JJV Data on File, 2017. VA and CSF with ACUVUE OASYS® 1-Day; Preference results with ACUVUE OASYS® 1-Day

1 Music video scheme is not valid/applicable in the state of Tamil Nadu.