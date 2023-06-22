Rumour has it, Udaariyaan fame Twinkle Arora, to be a part of a reality show next?

MUMBAI : Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat in Udaariyaan enjoys massive fan following for her role as a lead in the show is best known to do justice to her character post the exit of Priyanka Chahar, was much accepted by the fans as the new face of Udaariyaan. The show which is soon speculated to take a leap is all set to introduce new faces on screen.

Twinkle who is currently busy shooting for her show in Chandigarh has grabbed headlines with a recent news making rounds of the actress to be a part of a reality show this year. As per sources, Twinkle is in talks with the makers of the show and will soon be stepping out of Nehmat’s skin and will be portraying herself on screen. However we haven’t received any official confirmation on the same.

Speculations are rife that, Twinkle will soon be exiting the show and will be breaking the news to her fans sooner next month. We are yet to receive an official statement from the star, till then stay tuned for more updates.