Rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin has the sweetest gift for Aly Goni!

MUMBAI: Although TV stars Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share a great rapport, they haven’t publicly acknowledged their relationship yet. Aly was recently in the news for his hilarious tweet on Madhurima Tuli. 'Madhurima tu firse chappal hi maar par please kabhi comedy mat karna,' he wrote after Madhurima’s performance in Bigg Boss 13’s comedy club.

The actor will celebrate his 29th birthday on February 25. However, his rumoured girlfriend and actress Jasmin Bhasin has already made it a special one for him. Taking to his Instagram, Aly shared a glimpse of his pre-birthday gift from Jasmin, and it’s too adorable for words.The actress has given him a ‘British Short Hair’ cute kitty, a breed which is not available in India.

What makes it even special is the fact that Aly had recently lost his pet Leo and this furry baby, whom he has named Jordan, is here fill the loss. The picture sees a little Jordan peeping out of his basket. He is grey and has got eyes of the matching colour. In his caption, Aly thanked Jasmin by writing, 'Guys Welcome my new baby Jordan the lil #BritishShorthair. I feel my Leo is backk.. thank u sooo much @jasminbhasin2806, it was impossible to get this breed in India but made it anyhow the besttt pre birthday gift eveeerrrr ... I m sooo happyyyyy #Jordan #britishshorthair.'

Have a look.

