Rupal Patel AKA Meenakshi reveals she didn't want to do YRHPK; here's why

MUMBAI: Rupal Patel is a prominent face of the small screen. The talented diva is popularly known for her role Kokila Modi in one of the longest-running shows of Star Plus Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Rupal won several praises for her role in the show.

And now, she is seen in another popular drama series of Star Plus Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actress plays the role of Meenakshi and has been getting a great response for her stellar performance in the show.

We all know Rupal was a part of Saath Nibhana Saathiya for 7 years. The actress opened up about her role and why she took up some similar kind of character in her next show.

During her exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Rupal revealed, "I didn't want to do a full-fledged daily soap after Saath Nibhana Saathiya."

When she received a call from Rajan Shahi and went for a meeting, Rupal revealed that she had gone for the meeting to turn down the offer.

However, Meenakshi's character is almost similar to that of Kokila but slight differences. She calls her onscreen characters Kokila and Meenakshi are twin sisters.

It seems Rupal fell in love with Meenakshi's character and that's what made her say yes to the show.

