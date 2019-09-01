Rupal Patel gets candid about role in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Actor Rupal Patel is on cloud nine after seeing the response her character Meenakshi is getting in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor says that the audience is loving her role and want to see her develop her character further. “I am getting lovely feedback from the audience, they are really liking it a lot. They want to see Meenakshi become a roaring success and want my sequences to be full of high drama, positivity,” she says.

The actor has always been appreciated for her acting skills. Talking about who she takes inspiration from, she says, “I really love how Waheeda Rehman ji, Asha Parekh ji , Nargis ji and Nutan Ji are on screen. I am a big fan of these actresses. I even love Balraj Sahani's performances.”

Meanwhile, the actor says that she is not big on socialising and just concentrates on working and spending time with family. “My whole family has been like a pillar, it consists of my mom, sisters, their husbands, my husband and my son. I don't socialize much because I feel that most of the time we are on the sets, so my family deserves the rest of my time,” she says.

After working long schedules, Rupal makes sure to take a break to unwind as well. “I am a very religious person so when I feel that I have been consistently working for a long time, I immediately take a break for 1 or 2 days and visit my spiritual guru Shri Gagangiri Maharaj. I go to Khopoli which is near Khandala, meditate and take part in religious activities,” she says.