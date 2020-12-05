Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama gets nostalgic as she shares the video of her first serial Sarabhai VS Sarabhai

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in telly town. She rose to fame with her performance in Sanjivani and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

After working in the serial Parvarish, she took a break from television to embrace motherhood.

Now, she is back with a bang with the serial Anupamaa as the lead protagonist. The serial went on air recently and has already made a place in the audience’s heart. Viewers are loving her as Anupamaa.

Rupali started his career with the serial Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and her character as Monisha became a household name.

The actress recently shared a post of the serial and it was a funny scene from the series and she captioned it saying down memory lane.

This character of Rupali is no doubt the best character on the television screen and is most loved.

Today as Anupama once again she is creating an iconic role as the serial is loved by the viewers and it always tops the BARC charts.

