Rupali Ganguly appreciates the Directors of Star Plus’ Anupamaa

The current track of the show revolves around Vanraj requesting Anupamaa to cancel the divorce, however, Anupamaa has made a firm decision of getting divorced.

The previous episodes were high on drama and emotions and Vanraj-Anupamaa along with the entire family suffer an emotional breakdown as the duo is set to get separated after 25 long years.

Vanraj and Anupamaa recall their happy moments together. The duo was seen in a flashback sequence lately, wherein they share one umbrella amid heavy rainfall. They were seen enjoying the beautiful rains.

Actress Rupali Ganguly who plays the character of Anupamaa in the show took to social media to appreciate the team of Directors of the show who shot the sequence with limited resources yet the scene came out beautifully.

Rupali wrote: The Director is a visionary who creates a new world and makes his audience believe in it, feel it and live it.

Our series director Romesh Kalra , humaare cutie pie ROMIE SIR is one such maverick who creates magic even in the most tricky circumstances

(SWIPE LEFT TO SEE BTS HOW HE CREATED THIS MAGICAL VISUAL ALONG WITH OUR WHIZ KID DOP Gulshan Shah )

He makes us do and executes every situation- even the challenging ones with so much ease , that work happens while we r having fun Also please see how he leads by example - works hands on

A BIG SALUTE TO OUR EXEMPLARY , FANTASTIC AND PHENOMENAL DIRECTORS OF ANUPAMAA

Truely blessed.

Have a look at the post:

