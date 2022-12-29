Rupali Ganguly couldn’t resist showing her Bengali roots, copies Erica Fernandes in the process; It is HILARIOUS

MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly has been riding high on the popularity of her show Anupamaa. Currently one of the most popular television programs, it discusses women's financial freedom. Anupama, the principal actress, portrays how hard it is for her to establish a name for herself. Anupama continues to move forward despite being targeted even after divorcing her husband.

Rupali married businessman Ashwin K. Verma in February 2013. The couple have a son Rudransh. Rupali Ganguly has an immense fan base and the fans love her a lot.

The celebs keep sharing glimpses from their lives and the fans love to watch them off-screen. Rupali is quite active on social media. Be it sharing some fun behind the scenes or hopping on to the latest trends, she is up to date on everything.

She recently shared another video where she can be seen recreating a dialogue of Erica Fernandes from her show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica played a Bengali woman in the show and Rupali is a Bengali so had a lot of fun re-creating the dialogue. It looks hilarious and she wrote, “The bong in me couldn’t resist doing this one!! Amhi shudh Bangla bolbo”

Shaheer Sheikh, lead of the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, even felt happy with it and commented on it.

Rupali has been a part of the industry for almost 3 decades now. She has been loved in every role she portrayed. Rupali made her television debut in Sukanya in 2000, and has also appeared in Sanjivani and Bhabhi. She received widespread recognition and critical acclaim for her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She was later a part of Sony TV’s Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

