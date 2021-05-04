Rupali Ganguly gets the best SURPRISE from some special people on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actress plays the titular role of Anupamaa on the show.

From the show's concept to creation and the star cast, the viewers have loved everything about Anupamaa.

Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows of the current times.

Well, we all know that just like other shows, Anupamaa's base is also shifted to another city until the situation in Mumbai gets back to normal.

Rupali Ganguly resumed the shoot of Anupamaa a few days ago making the fans extremely happy.

The star cast has currently shifted to Gujarat where they are continuing to shoot for Anupamaa.

Well, all the actors are away from their family as they shoot for the show.

And amid all this, Rupali gets a beautiful surprise from a few special people in her life.

Rupali shared pictures of her son Rudransh and husband Ashwin Verma who showed up on the sets of Anupamaa to surprise her.

Take a look:

The actress couldn't control her happiness seeing her little one and the love of her life after so many days.

It is indeed a challenging time for a mother to leave back their kids at home for so many days.

The same happened with Rupali but the actress seems to be on cloud nine as she reunites with her darling son Rudransh after so many days.

