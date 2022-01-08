Rupali Ganguly looks cool with the handsome Arjun Bijlani!

MUMBAI:The actress had made a special space in the hearts of the fans with her show 'Anupamaa' produced by Rajan Shahi. Along with this show, Rupali is also a part of Star Plus's entertainment-based reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Apart from Rupali, this reality show features all the cast members from all serials of Star Plus. Arjun Bijlani and Amaal Mallik are hosts of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

Rupali has formed a good friendship with Arjun on this show. She shared a few photos with Arjun and penned a lovely note for him praising his talent. The Anupamaa actress wrote, "That rare but marvelous host of a show who makes work feel like a vacation, it’s wonderful people like you Arjun who make us feel like WE are more powerful than ME. @arjunbijlani Ravivaar with Star Parivaar - thank you for bringing such fabulous people into my life."

Arjun Bijlani is an A-list celebrity who is known for his charm and a good sense of humor.