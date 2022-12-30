Rupali Ganguly never fails to give us family goals; Here is proof

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has been riding high on the popularity of her show Anupamaa. Currently one of the most popular television programs, it discusses women's financial freedom. Anupama, the principal actress, portrays how hard it is for her to establish a name for herself. Anupama continues to move forward despite being targeted even after divorcing her husband.

Rupali married businessman Ashwin K. Verma in February 2013. The couple have a son Rudransh. Rupali Ganguly has an immense fan base and the fans love her a lot.

The celebs keep sharing glimpses from their lives and the fans love to watch them off-screen. Rupali is quite active on social media too. Be it sharing some fun behind the scenes or hopping on to the latest trends, she is up to date on everything.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Choti Anu takes a big step to bring her parents together

She recently shared another beautiful glimpse with her family. They all can be seen together out for dinner. Rupali has always made sure that even after her hectic shoot hours, she never fails to spend some quality family time.

While sharing the happy glimpse, she wrote, “Pictures are the memories we capture. Dinner with family and friends like family.”

Check it out here:

Rupali has been a part of the industry for almost 3 decades now. She has been loved in every role she portrayed. Rupali made her television debut in Sukanya in 2000, and has also appeared in Sanjivani and Bhabhi. She received widespread recognition and critical acclaim for her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She was later a part of Sony TV’s Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Hasmukh will understand Anupamaa’s pain and lash out at Leela

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.