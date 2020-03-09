Rupali Ganguly pays tribute to housewives across the nation with her upcoming shows ’Anupamaa’

MUMBAI: During the course of life, we often have role models we look up to be it in our personal or professional lives. While there are some whom we admire, there are others who inspire us to be a better version of ourselves. Similar is the case with our television actors who not only have role models in their real-life but in reel life too. Television's popular actor Rupali Ganguly who is popularly known for playing pivotal roles in the television industry is all set to make a comeback after a 7 years hiatus to enthrall the viewers with the character of Anupamaa in Star Plus upcoming show 'Anupamaa'.

Stepping in the shoes of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly will be seen portraying the role of a dutiful housewife, a mother and a daughter-in-law who dedicates all her time and attention to her family. A soft-spoken woman who has a lot of patience and inner strength that makes her handle all unfavorable situations with a smiling face. While preparing for the spell-binding role of Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly recently revealed her inspiration to get into the skin of the character.

Speaking about the same, Rupali Ganguly shared " Every woman across the globe is my inspiration. According to me every woman who maintains a balance between her professional and personal life or chooses to be a home-maker in order to take care of her family are all my inspiration. We will all agree that the role of a home-maker is not an easy one, and seeing all these ladies do it with such finesse is really inspirational! All of these strong women have inspired me a lot to get into the character as Anupamaa truly resonates with their lives”.

Anupamaa is a Hindi remake of Sreemoyee is produced by Magic Moments, a story by Leena Gangopadhyay. The show revolves around Anupamaa, a homemaker who dons multiple hats like any other and her life includes an endless amount of demands and to-dos. Anupamaa fulfills all the requests lovingly and happily out of the love she has for her family. The titular role of Anupamaa is essayed by popular television actor, Rupali Ganguly along with Sudhanshu Pandey as her husband in the show