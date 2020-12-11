Rupali Ganguly reveals her most FAVOURITE episode of Anupamaa and we totally agree

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly made a smashing comeback on the small screens with Rajan Shahid's show Anupamaa. The actress plays the titular role in the show.

Anupamaa is garnering rave reviews from the audiences ever since the first episode. The show has managed to top the TRP charts over time, all thanks to its amazing storyline.

The viewers have seen many shades of Anupamaa so far and loved her for it.

In one of her recent Instagram stories, the actress shared her favourite episode from the show.

Take a look:

Anupamaa had an emotional breakdown in this episode, however, she rose with courage and decided to fight back. She decided to live for herself and that's what she has been doing now.

Well, Anupamaa's stellar performance definitely left everyone amazed.

