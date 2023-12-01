Rupali Ganguly reveals how her character ‘Anupama’ helped in adding another tick to her BUCKET-LIST

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Anuj feeling bad for his daughter who is suffering because of her kindness.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

We see that Anupama and Anuj were going through a rough patch and Anupama had a big plan to get Anuj to forgive her and she succeeded.

They go on a picnic with their friends and part of it was a bikeride and Rupali is grateful towards her character that she got to learn another skill!

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna can be seen riding double seat on the scooty and we are sure our audience enjoyed this romantic track on the show!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Paritosh tries to crack a deal about a disputed property and even takes some money from her closet without informing her.

On the other hand, Anuj refuses to go on a trip with Devika, Dheeraj and Anupama. Seeing Anupama’s face fall, Devika and Devraj insist Anupama to do something out of the box.

Just then, putting her plan in motion, Anuj sees her fallen unconscious and worries about what happened to her and Anupama wakes up, and sings an old Karishma Kapoor number in an attempt to get everything back to normal between her and Anuj.

