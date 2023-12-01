Rupali Ganguly reveals how her character ‘Anupama’ helped in adding another tick to her BUCKET-LIST

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa. The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. We are so happy to see that some of our favorite TV stars share such deep bonds and that Rupali Ganguly could add another tick to her bucket list!
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 19:53
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Anuj feeling bad for his daughter who is suffering because of her kindness.

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity

Recently, we came across a bts post from the sets.

We see that Anupama and Anuj were going through a rough patch and Anupama had a big plan to get Anuj to forgive her and she succeeded.

They go on a picnic with their friends and part of it was a bikeride and Rupali is grateful towards her character that she got to learn another skill!

Check out the post here!

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna can be seen riding double seat on the scooty and we are sure our audience enjoyed this romantic track on the show!

We are so happy to see that some of our favorite TV stars share such deep bonds and that Rupali Ganguly could add another tick to her bucket list!

Any guesses about the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Paritosh tries to crack a deal about a disputed property and even takes some money from her closet without informing her.

On the other hand, Anuj refuses to go on a trip with Devika, Dheeraj and Anupama. Seeing Anupama’s face fall, Devika and Devraj insist Anupama to do something out of the box.

Just then, putting her plan in motion, Anuj sees her fallen unconscious and worries about what happened to her and Anupama wakes up, and sings an old Karishma Kapoor number in an attempt to get everything back to normal between her and Anuj.

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows

