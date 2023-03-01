Rupali Ganguly reveals it’s a new beginning for Anupama and Anuj

Ruplali Ganguly is one of the most loved actresses of television and recently she shared a photo of Anuj an Anupama and their new beginning.  
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerized by the chemistry the duo shares.

They consider them an ideal couple as both support each other in good and bad times and they are setting couple goals on the show.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

ALSO READ :  Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj wants a fresh start in the coming year

Now on every Monday which the start of the week Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna share a #MaAn photo for the fans as they get excited seeing them together.

Rupali shared a photo and captioned it saying “A new year, a new beginning somewhere did she hint at a new beginning life for Anupamaa and Anuj and the fans are super excited to see them together.

These days the track is focusing on Anupama and Anuj are having problems in their marriage he is fed of Anupama doing work for the Shah family and wants her to concentrate on their family.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar
 
ALSO READ :  Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Baa creates havoc in the house, blames Anuj for Bapuji’s disappearance 

 

 

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 15:05

