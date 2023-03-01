Rupali Ganguly reveals that it’s a new beginning for Anupama and Anuj

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

One of the main reasons as to why the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The audience likes the love story of Anuj and Anupama. They are mesmerised by the chemistry the duo shares.

They consider them an ideal couple, as both support each other in both the good and bad times. They are setting couple goals on the show.

The show has many fan clubs dedicated to it, and fans keep showering a lot of love and support on the cast and crew.

Now on every Monday, which is the start of the week, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna share a #MaAn photo for the fans, who get very excited seeing them together.

Rupali shared a photo and captioned it saying “A new year, a new beginning”. Is this possibly a hint at a new beginning in the life of Anupama and Anuj? Fans are super excited to see them together.

These days, the track is focusing on how Anupama and Anuj are having problems in their marriage. He is fed up with Anupama doing work for the Shah family and wants her to concentrate on their family.

