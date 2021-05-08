Rupali Ganguly reveals why no one should be insecure irrespective of their role in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has gained nationwide popularity in no time.

The show is not even a year old and it has managed to impress the viewers with its amazing storyline which instantly managed to connect to the audiences.

We all know that Rupali Ganguly plays the central character of Anupamaa on the show.

While the story is about a middle-class family and how everyone's life changes with a certain turn of events, Rupali's role is majorly involved in every character's life.

Earlier, Sudhanshu Pandey who played Rupali's husband on Anupamaa revealed that he never felt insecure about Rupali's character getting all the attention.

The actor revealed that he has been slow and steady with his growth. He went on to say that jealousy and insecurity never existed in his thoughts.

Meanwhile, Rupali also revealed her thoughts on why any actor of Anupamaa should never feel insecure.

She said that every character is extremely well-edged and imperative to the story narrative that there is no place for insecurity for any actor.

She went on to say that everybody gets to show their potential and their performances.

Everybody has their moments on the show.

