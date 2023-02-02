Rupali Ganguly shares how she feels her late dad’s presence on the sets of Anupamaa

While interacting with the media, TV actress Rupali Ganguly shared that she feels her late father’s presence on the sets of Anupamaa.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 12:29
MUMBAI : One of the most well-known and loved actresses from the Telly world is undoubtedly Rupali Ganguly. She is known for her role as the lead character in the show Anupamaa. The show is widely loved by one and all and has consistently been on the top of the TRP charts. The show has been keeping audiences hooked to their screens and the storyline has been intriguing and captivating people since July 2020.

Recently, the cast and crew of the show had a celebration where they cut a cake and enjoyed themselves. They even had a time of sharing their gratitude for the show.

When she was speaking to the media, lead actress Rupali Ganguly shared that she walks on the sets as she feels her late father’s presence. Rupali, who lost her father in 2016, shared that the sets of Anupamaa feel just like her home because she spends at least 12 hours every day. She even said that she loves being over there and thanked everybody.

Rupali also called Anupamaa's producer Rajan Shahi a magician and said that she feels happy when people recognise her by her character’s name instead of her real name. She further added that she feels excited and eager to return to work.

In an interview with a media portal, Rupali divulged about how she manages to balance her personal and professional lives. She gave credit to her husband who had taken an early retirement so that he could take care of their son while she was away shooting.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credits : BollywoodLife.com
    

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 12:29

