Rupali Ganguly shares the most precious person in Anupama’s life

Rupali Ganguly is the number one actress of television and now she shared who is the most precious person in Anupama’s life and the serial is loved by one and all.
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping.

Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also part of reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today she is known as one of the foremost actresses on television and her show is always number one when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The actress has shared a post where she shared who are the most precious people in Anupama’s life.

She shared a lovely click with Baa and Toshu in the serial and she captioned the picture saying “Two of the most precious people in Anupama “ and another one she captioned saying “ The powerhouse of three”

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali has come a long way and with her hard work and dedication, she has become the number-one actress on television.

These days the track of Anupama is getting interesting as Anuj’s ex-wife would be entering the show and she would be creating problems between Anuj and Anupama.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

