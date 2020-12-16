Rupali Ganguly shares a throwback click from before she started shooting for Anupama, says she wishes to go back to those days!

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in telly town. She rose to fame with her performance in Sanjivani and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

After working in the serial Parvarish, she took a break from television to embrace motherhood.

Now, she is back with a bang in the serial Anupamaa as the lead protagonist. The serial went on air recently and has already made a place in the audience’s heart. Viewers are loving her as Anupamaa.

The actress is quite active on her social media platforms and keeps fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is upto. She also shares BTS moments from the show.

Recently, she shared a post from just before she had begun shooting for Anupama, and she revealed her favourite place.

She shared a solo picture of hers, and captioned it saying that Goa is her favourite place. She and her family have made memoires there before the lockdown happened, and she hopes that things become normal soon.

Rupali looks beautiful and mesmerizing in this picture.

There is no doubt that she is a wonderful actress and has nailed the character of Anupama through her acting chops.

