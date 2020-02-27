Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has a Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai connection; read to know

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of many serials. She is known for playing Dr Simran Chopra in the Star Plus serial Sanjivani and Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai. Her new show is Anupamaa.

Anupamaa will be aired on Star Plus. It is an official Hindi remake of the Bengali show, Sreemoyee, which aired on Star Jalsha. Sreemoyee, a story by Leena Gangopadhyay, was produced by Magic Moments and starred Indrani Halder in the central role.

Rajan Shahi, who is known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is the showrunner for Anupamaa. The show revolves around a homemaker who dons multiple hats and leads a hectic life. In the Hindi remake, Rupali Ganguly is essaying the title role while Sudhanshu Pandey plays her husband.

Speaking about the show, Rupali Ganguly said, "This show is doubly special to me because it has been immensely loved by people from my father’s hometown and also being a mother myself I can relate to the different aspects of Anupamaa's character. Bengal is where I started my acting career from and the people have always showered me with love and affection. I'm confident that the Hindi television watching audience will enjoy the show as much as the audience in Bengal has."

Are you excited to watch the upcoming serial? Hit the comment section below.