Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved and celebrated actress of television and now she has finally brought a new member in the house and has turned her dreams into reality
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television, and it is number one on the TRP charts as the storyline is very gripping.

Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as one of the foremost actresses on television and her show is always number one when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The show Anupamaa is doing exceptionally well, and from the past two weeks, the TRPs have increased and the audience loves the current track of the serial.

The actress is on cloud nine as the actress welcomes a new member of the family.

The actress has purchased a new car Mercedes – Suv and she is super excited to have turned her dream into reality.

Rupali shared the news on social media and the actress was super happy to welcome the new member.

The actress shared a lovely video where one can see how she is enjoying herself with her family and celebrating.

She captioned the video saying “Gratitude! Jai Matadi Jai Mahakal!  Thank You!  Ashwin. Verma for giving me the courage to dream. Rajan Shahi, Thank You for giving me the chance to make my dreams turn into reality, and Thank You Rudransh Verma for being my biggest blessing and dream come true”

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali has come this far with a lot of hard work and dedication.
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

About Author

