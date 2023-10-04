Rupali Ganguly's birthday celebration on the set of Anupama!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 10:31
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly who plays the title role in Anupama on Star Plus (produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi)  turned a year older on 5th April but today on the set of Anupama a scrumptious chocolate cake was cut. Rajan Shahi was heard talking about the association with Rupali and how Anupama is a story of a mother with whom everyone resonates and the show is like a blessing from God. Rupali was seen with a childlike innocence on her face and was excited while cutting the cake in the presence of Rajan Shahi, Gaurav Khanna, Romesh Kalra, Chhavi Pandey, Mehul Nisar  and Savita Prabhune. Rupali expressed gratitude towards the producer Rajan Shahi and the production house.  Rupali said, "It is great to be part of Anupama and get unconditional love from audiences. As soon as I come on the set I feel I am blessed. I like my birthday celebrations. Small things matter. I am grateful for life and everyone. Life is all about loving your family". On being asked about what to expect from the show she said, "Keep watching. It has a lot of interesting drama to offer".. We  wish you all the very best Rupali.

