“Rupali Ma’am reminds me of my own mother,” says Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI: Ever since its intriguing promo has hit the television screens Star Plus's upcoming show 'Anupamaa' has grabbed everyone's attention. The enthralling promo revolves around the lives of a middle-class family residing in Gujarat. The story further focuses on the life of a dutiful homemaker who not only portrays a role of a perfect wife but of a mother, and a daughter-in-law and is often seen overcrossing all the hurdles with a gentle smile in order to provide a happy home to her family. Stepping into the character of this homemaker 'Anupamaa' is the beautiful and elegant actor Rupali Ganguly who is all set to mesmerize the spectators after 7 years hiatus with the character of Anupamaa.

We often prefer working with people who motivate us at the workplace or the ones who guide us to be a better version of ourselves. Similar is the case with one of our actors Paras Kalnawat who will be seen portraying the character of Samar, Anupamaa's youngest son in the show. While Rupali Ganguly plays the role of on-screen mother of Paras Kalnawat in the show, the off-screen rapport between the duo is great!

Talking about their bond Paras Kalnawat says "It feels great to work with a senior actor like Rupali Ma’am. She is really a gem of a person and an actor! She has been helping me a lot to get into the skin of the character to deliver my best shot. Although she is my on-screen mother, she actually reminds me of my own mother who offers a lot of love and care. She is a perfect co-star who has an abundance of learning and experiences to share and I am looking forward to learning more from her".

Well, it looks like Samar aka Paras has not only found a great co-star and mentor in Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly but has found a mother in her who not only supports him in reel life but in real life too!